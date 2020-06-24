Feast on SwellesleySwirl at Truly Yogurt this Thursday & Sunday

Truly Yogurt, which has been doing a bang-up business on Grove Street in Wellesley since reopening recently, has a special treat ready for Swellesley Report fans this week, and on select days throughout the summer.

The new SwellesleySwirl is a strawberry cheesecake flavor rarely offered but that will be on the menu as the soft serve Flavor of the Day at least 6 times this summer, beginning on Thursday, June 25 and Sunday, June 28. A portion of each SwellesleySwirl sold will support our independent journalism venture.

“It is Truly’s way of supporting local journalism and in particular The Swellesley Report,” says owner Steve Marcus.

So for the love of local news, small business, and ice cream, save room in your belly for some SwellesleySwirl over the next few days.

While The Swellesley Report isn’t always in good taste, now at least it will always taste good.