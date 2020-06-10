The Swellesley Report

Flag Day ceremony in Wellesley on June 14th

Wellesley will hold the annual Flag Day ceremony on Sunday, June 14 at 1pm at Woodlawn Cemetery (148 Brook Street).

The event will take place outdoors and follow current COVID-19 restrictions for social distancing.

Worn and damaged flags from the community and the cemetery will be appropriately retired during a controlled burn by the Wellesley Fire Department. The burning ceremony will also include remarks from local veterans and a salute from the Wellesley Police Department.

Flag Day is American tradition held since 1937 and is the most appropriate way to dispose of American flags.

