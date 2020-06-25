From Wayne to Wellesley: Retiring postal worker’s open letter to ‘family of friends’

AN OPEN LETTER TO MY FAMILY OF FRIENDS OF THE WELLESLEY COMMUNITY:

For approximately the past 10+ years I have had the pleasure & honor of being your “Window #2 postal clerk” at the Wellesley Square Post Office. It has truly been a great & rewarding run! It is time for me, however, to venture on into life’s next adventure as I will be retiring from the United States Postal Service on June 30th after 32 & 1/2 years of employment.

Over these past 10+ years I have made countless friends & have shared much with so many….from celebrations of newborns for younger families to the reward of becoming a grandparent, first time or many times over…….we've shared in the pain of the passing of beloved family and friends, far too many of my postal community….we've shared in & celebrated many of life's rewarding gains and accomplishments while also sharing in life's unfortunate losses and disappointments….I've had the distinct honor to have helped a few of the community's centurions and many, many members of "the greatest generation ever"….many a local celebrity, from sports, television, and local news media have graced my window…and most importantly the countless numbers of good 'ol genuine, down to earth townsfolk…….I was able to share with you (much to many a raised eyebrow) my celebration of being a 20 year brain tumor survivor (tho the long hair in a ponytail & long beard were grown with good purpose – it was donated to Cancer Research Centers of America for a wig- I promise not to grow it out again!)……your prayers and well wishes after my rare heart attack greatly helped in both my physical and emotional recovery….you so greatly shared in and supported the publishing of my first book, Gus the Goose", of which retirement will now afford me the time to catch up and finish writing four sequels of Gus's adventures…a very special shout out of gratitude and thank you to the Elmwood Christian Church DOC Preschool for hosting my first book reading, the Sprague school for their 1st grade book award and presentation, and to the Wellesley Bookstore for carrying my book on their shelves and having a book signing during the towns annual July Jubilee…….you have entrusted and confided in me your own personal stories, trials, and tribulations through many a conversation at my window, sharing both many laughs and tears……..and although it was always uncanny that I was"never at work" when Santa worked my window, I have first hand knowledge that it meant more to Santa than you will ever realize, to see the glimmer, excitement, and childlike belief in Santa, in the eyes of both young and old….Santa wants you to always remember this: Santa is so very real and he does truly exist…for he lies within the hearts of each and every one of us!)…rumor has it that Santa just may be back come holiday season to greet postal patrons!!!

So, in closing this chapter of my life, I want to take this moment to thank each and every one who has shared a laugh, a tear, a handshake or a hug, a conversation…even just a smile and I've had the opportunity to say "I thank you kindly!" at my window these past 10 years! Your genuine friendship has touched this man's heart and will leave lasting priceless memories of a very rewarding time in my life! I wish all the very best of health, of life's rewards, and tomorrow's filled with great joy, laughter, and priceless memories shared and made with family and friends! Until our paths shall meet again (or Santa shouts out to you while your in line 🏼), and with my greatest heartfelt gratitude, appreciation, and very best of wishes……..God bless.

Wayne Watson

“Window #2 clerk

Wellesley Square Post Office