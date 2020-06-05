Head to Wellesley’s ponds, lakes & rivers: Free freshwater fishing June 6-7

The state allows free freshwater fishing at any public freshwater lake, pond, reservoir, river or stream statewide from 12 a.m. Saturday, June 6 until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 7.

So it’s a good time to get out and explore Wellesley’s many bodies of water, including Morses Pond and Pickle Point, the Charles River, Reeds Pond, and others (the path around Lake Waban is off-limits, so you might need to parachute onto that lake to fish). Hotspots include the parking lot at Longfellow Pond, and for the more adventurous, take a walk through the Guernsey Sanctuary to fish from the dock at Sabrina Lake (yes, the dock is for public use).

A license is required at all other times if you’re 15 or older. If you’re 15–17 or 70 and older, your license is free.

Funds from fishing license sales support MassWildlife’s fisheries research, trout stocking, and angler education programs. Buy your fishing license here. For saltwater anglers, Free Saltwater Fishing Weekend is June 20–21.

Not sure if any of you anglers would be interested in doing this, but we could really use a page on our site that summarizes all the places to fish in town. If interested, please email us: [email protected]

