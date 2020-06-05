June 2020 author events in Wellesley

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Wellesley Books has been holding author readings and discussions through the magic of Zoom. Here’s a list of the local independent bookstore’s online events — some are free, some are ticketed.

Although the store is closed right now, their website is open for business. In addition, curbside pickup service has resumed as of Monday, May 25th.

Upcoming Author Readings/Discussions



6/12 Bedtime story with the author: Robb Pearlman – Bob Ross and Peapod the Squirrel

6/15 Wendy Francis – Best Behavior in conversation with Laura Zigman

6/17 Elin Hilderbrand – 28 Summers — ticketed event

6/19 Bedtime story with the author: Dan Yaccarino – Smashy Town and Giant Tess

6/22 Liz Climo – You’re Mom: A Little Book for Mothers (And the People Who Love Them), in conversation with Nichole Bernier and Joani Geltman

6/23 Julia Spencer-Fleming – Hid from Our Eyes and Sarah Stewart Taylor – The Mountains Wild

Event descriptions:

Robb Pearlman, author of Pink Is for Boys, joins us at bedtime to read his new picture book, Bob Ross and Peapod the Squirrel.

Friday, June 12th, 2020 @ 7pm

Author reading, discussion, Q&A

This event will take place online through Zoom. Visit wellesleybooks.com/event/robb- pearlman to register now.

Wendy Francis, author of The Summer of Good Intentions, joins us to discuss her new novel, Best Behavior, which author Jamie Brenner calls “your perfect poolside read!” Wendy will be in conversation with Laura Zigman, author of Separation Anxiety.

Monday, June 15th, 2020 @ 7pm

Author reading, discussion, Q&A

This event will take place online through Zoom. Visit wellesleybooks.com/event/ wendy-francis to register now.

Elin Hilderbrand, author of Summer of ’69 and The Perfect Couple, presents her new novel, 28 Summers. This is a ticketed event. Buy tickets online through Eventbrite at hilderbrand-28-summers- wellesley.eventbrite.com (fees apply), or call us at 781-431-1160 (no fees).

Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 @ 7pm

Author reading, discussion, Q&A

This ticketed event will take place online through Zoom.

Dan Yaccarino, creator of the children’s TV show Oswald and author/illustrator of picturebooks such as Doug Unplugged and Morris Mole, joins us at bedtime to read his books, Giant Tess and Smashy Town.

Friday, June 19th, 2020 @ 6pm

Author reading, discussion, Q&A

This event will take place online through Zoom. Visit wellesleybooks.com/event/dan- yaccarino to register now.

Liz Climo, cartoonist, children’s book author, animator, and author of The Little World of Liz Climo, presents her new comics collection about motherhood, You’re Mom. Liz will be in conversation with authors (and mothers) Nichole Bernier and Joani Geltman.

Monday, June 22nd, 2020 @ 7pm

Author reading, discussion, Q&A

This event will take place online through Zoom. Visit wellesleybooks.com/event/liz- climo to register now.

Julia Spencer-Fleming, author of One Was A Soldier, presents her new novel, Hid from Our Eyes: A Clare Fergusson/Russ Van Alstyne Mystery, and Sarah Stewart Taylor, author of the Sweeney St. George series, presents her new novel, The Mountains Wild: A Mystery.

Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 @ 7pm

Author reading, discussion, Q&A

This event will take place online through Zoom. Visit wellesleybooks.com/event/ spencer-fleming-taylor to register now.