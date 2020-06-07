Morses Pond reservation race is on in Wellesley

The Wellesley Recreation Department has opened up the online reservation system for claiming stakes to 20 sections of the Morses Pond beach come Monday, June 8. Spots are filling up quickly, though the system only lets you reserve 3 days out to avoid anyone hogging up all the spaces at once.

If you want to reserve a spot, you’ll need to answer a few questions, such as about how many people are in your party and how many vehicles you’ll have. Reserving 2-hour time slots is free and for residents only.

The town is not providing lifeguards or other amenities, including bathrooms or a snack shake. The town’s Rec Commission determined it would be way too difficult to properly train lifeguards, provide the usual menu of services (kayak rentals, etc.) and keep patrons and staff safe under state rules designed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

So you’ll need to prepare to make your experience enjoyable. You’ll also need to know your limitations and those of your kids, as the pond will be swim-at-your-own-risk.

A handful of park rangers will roam the premises to make sure people are playing, or sitting, by the rules.