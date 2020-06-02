Need good news? Wellesley firefighter home after COVID-19 landed him in hospital for 10 weeks

Wellesley is celebrating the return home of firefighter Brian Hester, who has been fighting off COVID-19 for the past 10 weeks in the hospital.

Fire Chief Rick DeLorie spoke in early April about the firefighter being hospitalized (at that time unnamed), and the challenges that others in the department faced in falling ill from the new coronavirus as well (See “Wellesley firefighters cope with COVID-19 from within”).

A happy reunion was captured at the Wellesley Fire Department station on Rte. 9 Tuesday.

https://www.facebook.com/wellesleyfirefighters/posts/3291772634180912