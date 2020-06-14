New Wellesley townhomes presented by Pinnacle Residential Properties

Pinnacle Residential Properties is delighted to introduce Fieldstone Way in Wellesley, a new complex of 44 luxury townhomes ranging from one to three bedrooms, developed by Concord-based, Northland Residential, renowned for superior design and excellence in construction. Floor plans range in size from 900 to 3,600 square feet of luxurious living space. If you’re looking for a suburban escape, this is it.

“Pinnacle Residential was chosen to market these homes because of their extensive market knowledge, exceptional track record in marketing and sales, and the fact that the firm is locally owned and managed,” Northland Vice President Elaine Leonard said.

The homes will be completed and released to market in phases. The first phase consists of five homes. Pinnacle Residential owner Elaine Bannigan said, “We are very excited about this new neighborhood. There is a supply shortage is most towns and Wellesley is no exception. It is considered a ‘healthy’ market when a six-month supply is available. At this time, Wellesley has just a two-month supply. Adding these beautiful new homes will give buyers outstanding and critically needed additional options.”

Learn more about The Dana & The Hunnewell townhomes:

“Northland has a fifty-year history of creating very impressive residential neighborhoods and has won multiple awards, attaining some of the most prestigious designations in the industry for design and construction,” Bannigan continued. “They have also been widely recognized for their legacy of contributions to conservation land trusts. Susan Bevilacqua, a top Pinnacle agent with fifteen years of sales experience, has been chosen by Northland to be Fieldsone Way’s Sales Director We are extremely honored to have been chosen to market Fieldstone Way by a firm as knowledgeable and respected as Northland.”

The home-sweet-homes

Each home has been planned to unite nature and architecture effortlessly: open floor plans and high ceilings, complemented by generously sized, well-placed windows brings the beauty of the outdoors into the sophisticated design. The wide, spacious layout of the floors affords the “feel” of a single family but with the conveniences and townhouse amenities that make life simpler. The location is so convenient — it’s less than a mile from Wellesley Square and the commuter rail.

The green spaces and landscaping are stunning, and serve as a bucolic backdrop for the architectural features that differentiate the quality of these homes. Every detail has been carefully considered, down to the tree-lined lanes punctuating lush common areas. Fieldstone Way is both charming and sophisticated while remaining private and neighborly, and every plan is priced beautifully. The community grounds will be beautifully landscaped and include a footpath that connects to the adjacent Sudbury Aqueduct walking trail.

The Dana — 2,755 sq. ft. /$1,250,000

The Dana has classic design elements, a spacious interior, and tasteful appointments. A first-floor master suite features a luxury bath and walk-in closet. The kitchen is sure to be the hub of activity with its abundant cabinetry, ample island and quality materials.

The kitchen is open to the living and dining rooms, offering an open floor plan that is enhanced by high ceilings, crown moldings and hardwood floors. Flooded with natural light, this home presents an ideal setting for entertaining or relaxing. On the second floor, there are two additional bedrooms, a full bath and a loft, perfect for a quiet get-away.

The expansive lower level has triple windows and provides lots of additional room for casual entertaining, pursuing hobbies, or exercising. This level also has abundant storage and a second powder room. Enjoy the outdoors from your own private rear porch and charming courtyard.

The Hunnewell, 2,461 sq. ft. / $1,125,000

Comfortable and spacious, the Hunnewell offers plenty of flexibility with all of the bedrooms located upstairs. A front porch welcomes you home with its classic design elements. The interior offers lots of natural light, tall ceilings, beautiful hardwood flooring and a contemporary open floor plan. The airy living and dining rooms blend seamlessly. The Hunnewell’s kitchen design includes a generous island with seating and an abundance of cabinetry and fine appointments.

Upstairs, the master suite spans the width of the house and offers a luxury bath and two walk-in closets. This level also features a spacious second bedroom, an office, a full bath and a second-floor laundry. A lower level great room features triple windows and all the extra space you might need. A charming landscaped patio at the rear of the home provides your own private outdoor retreat leading to a two car garage.

About Susan Bevilaqua

Susan is an award-winning Pinnacle Residential agent who has worked as a seller’s and buyer’s agent in Wellesley and its surrounding towns for the past 15 years. Susan is a graduate of Lafayette College in Easton, PA and has extensive experience in sales and marketing. She is well known for her local volunteer efforts, specifically for the Wellesley Service League and the Wellesley Rotary Club. She is a resident of Wellesley and has two daughters — one at Colby College and the other at Wellesley High School. Contact Susan Bevilacqua at [email protected] or 781-589-8257.