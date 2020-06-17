Operation Friends: Temporary Wellesley Free Library delivery service

The Friends of the Wellesley Free Libraries has launched a temporary delivery service of materials for those who are unable or uncomfortable picking up holds at the library. For those able to go to the main library branch itself, curbside pickup is available by scheduling it online.

This doorstep delivery service can be arranged by calling 781-235-1610 x1117. It is available in Wellesley and adjacent communities.

The Friends of the Wellesley Free Libraries fund programs and services not supported by the Library budget.

