Painted Wellesley electrical boxes: The whole collection

Late last month we came across Wellesley artist Julia Blake painting poppies on the electrical box in front of Town Hall. Now her counterparts have painted boxes in Wellesley Hills as part of round one of a beautification project announced last year.

Mia Cross uses many colors on the box at the corner of Washington Street and State Street, and artists Deborah Friedman and Jenny Schneider have painted Monarch butterflies on a box near Clocktower Park (they’re still working on it).

