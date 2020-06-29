Pond Road projects back on Planning Board agenda Monday night

You’re forgiven if you’ve lost the thread on the Pond Road drama that surfaced in Wellesley and Natick in late winter. It’s been several months since Wellesley’s Planning Board has met about a Boston developer’s proposal to build 2 homes relatively close to the scenic road toward to the top end of Pond Road (near Rte. 135) due to COVID-19-related delays.

The developer has made concessions since the project started making its way through town channels, scaling back the buildings and pledging to plant trees and set the homes back enough to help preserve the road’s aesthetics. But neighbors and town officials still have their concerns, which range from the visibility of the proposed homes from the road to significant tree removal to sewer and lighting issues. The aesthetic impact of the side-by-side projects is the main concern on this road, which mainly includes Wellesley College property on the east side.

You’ll have a chance to catch up on the action and weigh in (if you email the planning director in advance) at the joint Planning Board and Natural Resources Commission hearing during the Planning Board meeting, set for Monday, June 29 at 6:30pm online.

