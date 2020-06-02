Public Meeting on June 3 for Bacon Street Bridge Replacement Project in Wellesley

The MBTA will hold a public meeting via Zoom on the Bacon Street Bridge Replacement project on Wed., June 3, 6pm – 7:30p. The meeting will include updates on the bridge project’s design and construction. Interested residents are invited to join the online meeting and give feedback.

Details on how to join and participate in the meeting are available on the MBTA events page.

The existing bridge, built in 1911, is being replaced as a part of the MBTA’s reliability and modernization program.

Those who travel Rte. 135 have certainly noticed that state contractors have dramatically changed the visuals in the area by removing dozens of mature trees along with shrubs and other vegetation. In December 2019, pine trees were felled and stacked up along the side of the road like Christmas trees. After they were put through the wood chipper, the scent of pine lingered in the air for a week.

According to the MBTA, the main reason for removing trees and vegetation for this project is safety. Vegetation can hide train defects from inspectors and lead to equipment breakage, fire potential, and a loss of support when vegetation gets up under tracks and pushes it aside. It can also interfere with engineer visibility,

All preparation work for the Bacon Street Bridge Project took place within the railroad right-of-way.

The Bacon Street Bridge carries commuter rail service for the Framingham/Worcester Line over Bacon Street in Wellesley, between Natick Center and Wellesley Square near Morses Pond.

The project is expected to be completed in Summer 2022.

For questions or to report concerns, email the MBTA or call the 24-hour hotline at 617-571-7878.

