State Rep. Alice Peisch to speak at July Wellesley Rotary Club meeting

The Rotary Club of Wellesley will meet via Zoom meeting on July 7, 6:30 – 8pm, with State Representative Alice Hanlon Peisch as the club’s speaker.

Peisch represents the 14th Norfolk District, which includes the towns of Wellesley, Weston, and Precinct 4 of Wayland. Prior to her service in the legislature, Peisch was active in Wellesley’s municipal government where she a member of and chaired the town’s Advisory (Finance) and School Committees, and was elected to serve as Town Clerk from 2000-2003.

Peisch was elected to the House of Representatives in 2002 and is currently the House Chair of the Joint Committee on Education, a post she has held since 2011. In her role as Chair, Peisch works on matters relating to education from birth through grade 12. During her tenure, she has tackled a broad range of issues on topics such as special education, charter schools, school discipline, education collaboratives, curriculum, school finance, and virtual schools.

In 2016, U.S. Secretary of Education John King appointed Peisch to serve a four-year term on the National Assessment Governing Board, which sets policy for the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). Most recently, Peisch has led efforts to enact the Student Opportunity Act, a landmark $1.5 billion investment in our public schools designed to close the achievement gap and direct greater resources to the students who need it most. Governor Baker signed this historic legislation in November 2019.

Peisch plans on discussing:

· The Legislature’s actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

o Legislation

o Remote sessions

o FY21 budget

· Update on issues prior to the pandemic, including public education

· FY20 district budget highlights

If you are interested in attending this Zoom meeting, send an email to [email protected] and the club will send you an invite.

The Rotary Club of Wellesley is one of Wellesley’s oldest community service groups and conducts local programs to benefit the Town of Wellesley. The public is always invited to any Rotary program. Please check the www.wellesleyrotary.org for times and location.