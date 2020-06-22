Sunday storm brings Wellesley Father’s Day gifts of downed trees

We didn’t know that Mother Nature was known to give gifts on Father’s Day, but on late Sunday afternoon she whipped through Wellesley to drop off a few little things, like trees and over an inch of rain. How did she know that area dads had been dreaming of localized flooding and downed maples? If you happened to give the special dad in your life a sump pump and a chain saw, then congratulations. You have officially nailed the art of gift-giving.

Thanks to our sharp-eyed readers who sent along pics of Father’s Day Storm 2020:

Earlier this month, another crazy storm roared through Wellesley. That one resulted in a tree blocking Rice St. and felled trees at the Wellesley Country Club and Great Plain Ave.