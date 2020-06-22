The Swellesley Report

Sunday storm brings Wellesley Father’s Day gifts of downed trees

We didn’t know that Mother Nature was known to give gifts on Father’s Day, but on late Sunday afternoon she whipped through Wellesley to drop off a few little things, like trees and over an inch of rain. How did she know that area dads had been dreaming of localized flooding and downed maples? If you happened to give the special dad in your life a sump pump and a chain saw, then congratulations. You have officially nailed the art of gift-giving.

Thanks to our sharp-eyed readers who sent along pics of Father’s Day Storm 2020:

Wellesley storm, Brook Path
A large tree blocks the Brook Path. Flo the dog seems unperturbed. Just another photo op, credit to RE.

 

Wellesley storm, Hunnewell tennis courts
A large pine tree came down on the aqueduct side of the Hunnewell tennis courts. With high winds came over an inch of rain. Photo credit: MC

 

Wellesley storm, Wildon Rd.
Tree down across the aqueduct at Wildon Rd. Photo credit, Elizabeth May
Wellesley storm, Wildon Rd.
Another angle of the tree down across the aqueduct at Wildon Rd. Photo credit, Elizabeth May

Earlier this month, another crazy storm roared through Wellesley. That one resulted in a tree blocking Rice St. and felled trees at the Wellesley Country Club and Great Plain Ave.

