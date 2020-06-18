Wellesley bird’s-eye view

The Wellesley bird pictures just keep flying in.

Jay Prosnitz’s home has attracted two robin’s nests within a few feet of their first floor windows, and he caught this shot of the hungry chicks. We’ve had robin babies at our nextdoor neighbor’s house as well and its been fun watching the little ones learn to fly (they’re catching on).

Separately, Vicky and Sam Liggero have been regularly entertained by hawks in their neighborhood. Among the action: A fresh rabbit kill, and frolicking near a neighbor’s sprinkler system.

