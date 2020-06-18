Wellesley bird’s-eye view

The Swellesley Report

The Wellesley bird pictures just keep flying in.

Jay Prosnitz’s home has attracted two robin’s nests within a few feet of their first floor windows, and he caught this shot of the hungry chicks. We’ve had robin babies at our nextdoor neighbor’s house as well and its been fun watching the little ones learn to fly (they’re catching on).

Robin chicks
Photo courtesy of Jay Prosnitz

 

Separately, Vicky and Sam Liggero have been regularly entertained by hawks in their neighborhood. Among the action: A fresh rabbit kill, and frolicking near a neighbor’s sprinkler system.

hawks
Photos courtesy of Liggero family

 

hawks

hawks
Two in a tree

 

hawk
Hawk with rabbit

 

