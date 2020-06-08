Wellesley Business Buzz: Brothers delivering the groceries; Sam’s Hot Dogs not happening this summer; Church Square photographer has new base nearby

Our round-up of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news this week is sponsored by Brother’s Grocery Delivery, a new grocery delivery service for local families started by Wellesley brothers Michael & Christopher. They’ll hit Roche Bros.’, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods & CVS for you. They work for tips, and can provide references. Hit them up at [email protected]

Sam’s Hot Dogs not happening this year

Here’s one more summery thing Wellesley will do without this year: Sam’s Hot Dog cart. Alan Rubin says “Unfortunately, I do not see [opening] as a possibility over the next few months as there still is simply too much risk and uncertainty for customers and myself. I am confident that things will improve by next year and am already looking forward to getting back out there!” In the meantime, it sounds like Rubin’s going to have a mean garden this summer.

Wellesley’s Health Department is reviewing the protocol for ice cream trucks and other food trucks to operate safely in town. Capt. Marden’s food truck was deemed an essential service and has been serving food to health care workers as well as those who stop by the store. The Liege Belgian Waffle Truck operators hope to provide their treats on at least a limited schedule this summer once they get a better handle on what the scene will look like.

Church Square photographer Roger Pelissier moves to home studio in Wellesley

The Roger Pelissier portrait photography shop has moved from its longtime home in Church Square to its new home at…home. The studio at 39 Amherst Rd., in Wellesley, just a few streets over from the old location, will provide all the same services, by appointment only, say Roger and Nancy Pelissier.

That includes color and black/white portraits of children, families, seniors, executives, equestrian, engagement and bridal. Expect the Pelissiers to continue with their generous charity work in town and beyond as well.

“We think that working from a home setting will give us more flexibility to meet with our clients whenever and wherever is most convenient for them, without us having to continue to manage the day-to-day demands of a retail store-front location,” Roger says.

The photography shop’s sign came down earlier this week, and of course a great photo of the action was taken. The portrait photography business had been at the location for two decades.

Wellesley businesses reopen, expand services

More on the reopening of Wellesley shops and restaurants.

Got tips on business openings, closings or whatever, feel free to email us here: [email protected]

Also email us if you’re interested in sponsoring our weekly Wellesley Business Buzz roundup.