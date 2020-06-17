Wellesley Business Buzz: Merchants want your input; Alta Strada latest to get outdoor dining OK; Painting Place back in action

Our round-up of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Local merchants want your input

As Wellesley merchants reopen or offer expanded services (e.g., outdoor dining) they’re seeking input from the public about how you’re feeling about shopping at stores and eating out again. They’ve released this short survey and it would be a big help to them if you could fill it out. As a Thank You, your name will be entered into a drawing to win an online music mini-camp from Bach to Rock worth up to $225.

Separately, don’t miss out on the weekly Wellesley Square Live zoom conference from 9-10am every Friday. Merchants and the public are welcome to join the conversation. The Swellesley Report regularly gives a quick news update, too!

More restaurants offering outdoor dining

Add Alta Strada to the list of restaurants Wellesley has approved for outdoor dining. Daily patio seatings will take place 4-8pm 7 days a week beginning this Thursday.

Others on the list include the likes of Juniper, Maugus, Papa Razzi, Singh’s, and Smith & Wollensky. Contact restaurants directly for info on hours, reservations, and other protocols, as this plans are still unfolding in some cases.

The Painting Place is back in action

Among those Wellesley businesses excited to get back in action is The Painting Place, which is offering indoor and outdoor options, plus summer workshops for kids.

Got tips on business openings, closings or whatever, feel free to email us here: [email protected]