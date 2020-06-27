Wellesley Business Buzz: Restaurants operating outside & inside now; new business gives a hoot about education; Jesamondo Salon & Spa installs new safety system

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Wellesley restaurants operating outside & inside now

The state gave restaurants the go-ahead to reopen indoor dining on June 22 as long as they follow a set of rules. Numerous Wellesley restaurants are responding, with some offering dining both inside and outside as they look to make up for time lost during the pandemic.

Cafe Mangal in Wellesley Square has been offering takeout, recently added socially distanced indoor dining and is readying for outdoor dining on Monday, June 29, behind the restaurant at the edge of Wellesley Town Hall green. Lunch will be served outdoors 11am-4pm.

Among restaurants offering or readying indoor dining are Linden Square tenants such as Qdoba and CPK, which plans to begin at 5pm on Saturday, June 27 using contactless payments via its app (takeout’s still available, too). The Local in Wellesley Hills is among other restaurants in town that has begun offering dine-in service again.

New business gives a hoot about education

Founded by Wellesley residents, Wise Education (www.hellowise.com) is “the first online tutoring program just for elementary school students.” With this spring’s academic disruption, research suggests students will return to school this fall 7-12 months behind. Wise offers a simple, practical solution to get elementary children back on track. Live, 1-on-1 online classes from state-certified teachers, all with master’s degrees. Wise teachers assess each student, develop and deliver a highly personalized curriculum, engaging elementary students, filling any academic gaps and getting them excited to learn online.

Jesamondo Salon & Spa installs new safety system

Here’s an excerpt from our post about Jesamondo‘s safety protocols:

“…Inside, signs at the reception desk encourage social distancing, offer masks for sale, and inform customers that due to a “contactless payment system” they encourage the use of Venmo for tips. The hairdressers are donned in masks, gloves, goggles, and smocks, ensuring one more layer of protection.

Most importantly of all, however, is a brand-new hidden HVAC bio-defense system called the Synexis Microbial Reduction System. You can’t see the salon-safety system, because it’s tucked into air vents in the ceiling. The devices use humidity and oxygen to deliver safe levels of dry hydrogen peroxide into the air. Proven to be effective against both surface and airborne contaminants such as viruses (including COVID-19, E. Coli, Staph, Norovirus, H1N1, Listeria, C.Diff), bacteria and mold, thirteen of the devices have been installed. It’s a system that has been scientifically proven and used for many years by professional athletic team, stadiums, and hospitals. Jesamondo is one of two salons in Massachusetts to install Synexis, and the only nail salon and day spa in Massachusetts to use it.”

See the entire post here.