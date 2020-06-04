Wellesley Business Buzz: Restaurants ready for outdoor dining; Black-owned businesses; new food delivery option in town

Our round-up of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:
Restaurants ready for outdoor dining
In accordance with the state’s reopening plan, Wellesley is working with restaurants to allow outdoor dining as soon as June 8 both for those that have offered it in the past and those that would like to offer it for at least the near-term.
The town has made available to restaurants a temporary outdoor seating permit application that could allow businesses a chance to generate business beyond takeout and curbside pickup.
The application reads in part: “This guidance is a step-by-step instruction manual if you would like to use land adjacent to your restaurant to allow for outdoor dining to increase business activity and revenues in a safe and responsible way during the COVID-19 pandemic. We understand that this is a challenging time and are open to creative proposals as long as they are thoughtfully prepared and complete. We intend to partner with our restaurants to refine the proposals – thank you for your flexibility and patience as we approach this next phase.”
We’ve heard repeatedly over the years from restaurant owners that Wellesley is a notoriously tough place to get a restaurant off the ground due various town rules. But these are obviously different times, and the town is taking a fresh look in light of the plight restaurants have suffered during the pandemic.
Still, the health, police, fire, planning and building departments will all have a say in how this rolls out. Permissions to consider extending alcohol licenses to outdoor seating areas and to erect tents are among the issues at hand.
Some restaurants are raring to go, others are unsure whether the town will permit them to do what they need to do.
Papa Razzi, which renovated last year and has offered outdoor dining in the past, has already posted on its website that “Beginning on June 8th we will be opening for in person outdoor dining. We will be serving our dinner menu only, from 3PM – 9PM nightly. We continue to await additional guidance from the governor on reopening, so please check back soon for a more detailed update on what your dining experience will look like and how to reserve a table.”
CrepeBerry, too, has June 8 circled on its calendar: “I will be putting tables outside starting on June 8th so people can sit and enjoy their food. At this time I am planning on continuing to use only disposable plates/cups/cutlery through the end of the summer,”says CrepeBerry’s Amelia Childs.
Another Wellesley restaurant owner, who would seem to have enough parking lot room to fit a handful of tables, said it has no plans right now to expand beyond takeout: “We will see how town reacts to serving alcohol outside, as we are currently not licensed to do.”
Black-owned businesses
Recent events across the country have residents wondering how they can support local businesses owned by those who identify as Black or African-American. We know Wellesley’s Barber Walter’s barbershop, which is back and clipping, is one. But do you know of others? Same question re: Natick. Finding businesses that perhaps don’t have a storefront presence might be most challenging. We’ve reached out to local chambers of commerce, too.
Lists have been popping up related to such businesses in greater Boston, including a restaurant-specific ones. Getting a Wellesley or Natick list has proven tricky so far, as race is not included on the business certificate filled in by those establishing a presence here. Open to ideas: [email protected]
New food delivery option in town
D’Artagnan’s food service is offering free delivery in Wellesley of its poultry, meats, seafood, and more. That’s a convenience right now for home cooks having trouble finding the right meats due to grocery store shortages, or who just want to keep their errands to a minimum for now.
Comments
Dan Kemp says
Please no more gun ads! If that is what supports you, then I don’t want to play.
–Dan Kemp
Deborah Brown says
Dan, thank you for your comment. You are the second person to alert us to this situation, and we are dealing with it.
Several months ago we started using an ad company called Ezoic. They use cookies technology to put ads on the site. So for example, for myself I was looking up insurance companies today. Later on, a Progressive ad came up for me. So by logical extension, when I look up something political, I could later see an “issues” ad. EXCEPT that’s not supposed to happen!
I spoke with my Ezoic rep a couple of months ago and arranged for politically themed ads to not appear on the site. They’re not worth the money to me. The wording seems to be always inflammatory. It’s not where Swellesley wants to go. The only political-type ads that are supposed to appear are those for local elections, which we (Swellesley) put up ourselves and which all readers see.
So you can see why I appreciate your email. I had no idea that some readers were seeing ads like the ones you have been subjected to.
I have contacted Ezoic. My account rep got back to me today and said that those type of ads have been blocked. If the unwanted ads do not stop, I will discontinue Swellesley’s contract with Ezoic.
I have several trusted friends of Swellesley who have signed on to monitor this situation for me and report back. If you have the time/inclination, please email me again in a week or so and let me know if you are still seeing the ads.
If it’s ok, I will follow up with you in a week or two via email, Dan.
Thanks for looking out for Swellesley and Swellesley readers as a whole.
Deborah and Bob