Wellesley Business Buzz: Signs of reopening & hope; Truly’s sets a date

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Signs of reopening & hope

Wellesley’s business districts are brimming with new activity as the state’s reopening plan unfolds.

Linden Square has new clearly and colorfully marked pick-up spaces for curbside pickup. Linden Square says: “Simply place your orders ahead of time at participating stores and restaurants, pull-up to a special pick-up spot and receive your merchandise right at curbside. Please wear a mask.”

Some retailers initially participating include: Talbots, Tiny Hanger, Kenzie and Hope, Neena’s and Magic Beans.

Statewide, the hope is that retail stores will be permitted to open on Mon., June 8 for “in-store browsing with restrictions” as part of the State’s expected Phase 2 re-opening strategy.

Demian Wendrow, president of the Wellesley Square Merchants Association and owner of London Harness and Tumi stores, says that when stores do open, shoppers will see some safety-oriented changes. Through a grant from the Community Fund for Wellesley COVID-19 Relief Fund, expect to see outdoor sanitizing stations throughout town Wellesley’s shopping areas. In addition, the grant allowed the purchase of masks, gloves, and sanitizer for 250+ merchants in town.

“We’ve opened up some more space in the two stores by removing some fixtures,” Wendrow said. “That way shoppers can move about the store safely and still get the shopping experience that I think everybody is looking forward to getting back to right now.”

The Wellesley Rotary Club is helping out by donating shield masks for workers, as well as through its gofundme page to help out area restaurants..

Signs have popped up in storefronts across town informing patrons of new rules and their latest status.

And businesses that had temporarily closed are back at it.

Meanwhile, businesses are sharing words of optimism.

Truly’s sets its reopening date

Wellesley’s Truly Yogurt has announced it will reopen on Sunday, June 14, and will be open 12-10pm seven days a week after that.

“We have been receiving over 100 phone calls daily inquiring to our status,” says Steve Marcus, owner of the Grove Street establishment that has been closed for the past 3 months due to the pandemic. “Our staff of 25 are all eager to return and ready for the action.”

Truly’s will be sporting a new website and app in June that will allow preordering and prepaying for hands-free and curbside pickups. “Those who prefer to bypass lines… can do so without entering the store,” Marcus says.

