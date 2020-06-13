Wellesley Dads: Something funny’s up on Brook Path this Father’s Day weekend

Those painted kindness rocks are always a pleasant surprise whether found in the woods, at schools, or just out on the sidewalk.

Wellesley has showered the Class of 2020 with love, in lights, with banners, at the car parade.

And while all of these speak to Dads, this Father’s Day you should expect a little more. Like a temporary trail of Dad Jokes on Wellesley’s Brook Path, between Cameron Street (Hunnewell Elementary School) and Smith Street (Wellesley High School track), and if you needed more, at Pegan Cove in Natick. Word is these will only be there through Sunday.

Dreams do come true…like when you dreamt you wrote The Hobbit, but were only Tolkien in your sleep.*

*NOT original