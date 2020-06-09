Wellesley Police log: Driver allegedly packing many pills; Sprague School debris; fraud calls pour in

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of June 1-5:

Arrests

On June 3, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Officer Mankavech was dispatched to the area of Central Street and Washington Street for a report of a vehicle that had left the scene of a motor vehicle crash. The vehicle was a black Subaru that a witness reported side swiped a Kia sedan in Framingham on Route 9 and continued on without stopping. The driver of the Subaru was identified, and she was unaware that she had been involved in a motor vehicle accident. A query of her information showed that she did not have a valid driver’s license. Officer Mankavech spoke with her and noticed that her speech was slow and slurred, she believed she was in Ware ,Massachusetts. She agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination to determine if she was able to safely operate a motor vehicle. She was unable to successfully pass these tests. She admitted she had taken Lorazepam this morning and believed she may have fallen asleep while driving. She was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance. While inventorying her personal belongings during the booking process there were four prescription pill bottles located in her purse with 20 different types of pills in them. None of the pill bottles had her name on them.

Incidents

On June 1, 2020 at 8:10 a.m. Officer Wagner spoke with a male party regarding unemployment fraud. The reporting party stated he received a letter stating he was qualified for benefits. He had notified the Office of Unemployment Assistance. Officer Wagner advised him to contact one of the credit reporting bureaus to make sure there were no other suspicious activity or accounts opened using his personal information. The Office of Unemployment Assistance is investigating all fraudulent claims internally.

On June 2, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Officer Wall was dispatched to the Sprague School for a report of construction vehicles leaving debris in the parking lot. Officer Wall spoke with the contractor who stated they were replacing a walkway at an adjacent property and the only way to access the walkway was through the parking lot at the Sprague School. He stated he was taking precautions to ensure no damage occurred to the school property. He was provided with the contact information for the Town of Wellesley Facilities Maintenance Department and advised he should have contacted them first to request permission.

On June 2, 2020 at 9:30 p.m. Officer Fritts spoke to a male reporting party from an apartment complex on Grove Street that stated he had placed a bag down around 8:50 p.m. and when he returned to the bag a short time later a pair of Bose headphones was missing from the bag. Officer Fritts called the management office and left a message for them to review the security video of the area. The management office contacted Officer Fritts the following day and notified him that the reporting party’s pair of headphones had been located in the front lobby of the building.

On June 3, 2020 at 2:16 p.m. Officer Kane spoke with a female reporting party who stated that her accountant notified her that her 2019 tax filing was rejected due to a fraudulent tax filing already made using her information. She was advised to check her other financial holdings to make sure no fraudulent activity had occurred. She found that there had been several withdrawals from a bank account. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On June 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Officer Pino spoke with female reporting party who stated she received an email that stated her PayPal account was past due. She stated she does not have a PayPal account. She contacted them regarding the account and was advised it was opened in Orlando, Florida. She stated co-workers had experienced the same thing and believed there may have been a security breach at work. She had already contacted a credit reporting bureau and they requested a police report.

