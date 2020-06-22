Wellesley Police log: Roads getting wild; spate of car break-ins; fake sneakers

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of June 8-13.

On June 8, 2020 at 5:28 p.m. Officer DeBernardi responded to a call for an intoxicated women entering a vehicle and driving. The reporting party provided the vehicle registration. Officer DeBernardi located the vehicle, spoke with the driver who was intoxicated. She was unsteady on her feet. She agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination. She was too intoxicated to complete the tests. She requested medical attention and was transported to the hospital. She will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for OUI Liquor.

On June 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Officer D. Popovski was dispatched to a residence on Oakland Street for report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering. A female reporting party stated that when she returned to her vehicle round 2:00 p.m. she noticed that the driver’s side window was smashed and a backpack that was in the vehicle was taken. She stated the backpack contained her wallet and her credit card was stolen. She contacted her credit card company to cancel the credit card. While speaking to the reporting party Officer Fritts was sent to another car break on Oakland Street at Centennial Park. A vehicle’s window was smashed and a wallet was taken. The wallet contained $100 in cash and a credit card. The male party cancelled the credit card prior to any fraudulent purchases being made.

On June 9, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Officer DiCenso was dispatched to Washington Court for a report of a past motor vehicle break. Upon arrival Officer DiCenso noted that 3 vehicles had been broken into but it was not immediately apparent what if anything had been removed from the vehicles.

On June 10, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. Officer Misho was dispatched to the area of Washington Street in the Lower Falls for a report of a missing person. The vehicle stopped at the Gulf station and Officer Misho observed that the driver’s side tire was missing and operator had been driving on the rim. The elderly male party was confused and thought he was traveling in North Reading and stated he was coming from either New Hampshire or Maine. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Officer Misho has submitted an Immediate Threat report to the Registry of Motor requesting that they evaluate the operator’s ability to continue to safely operate a motor vehicle.

On June 10, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Officer D. Popovski spoke with a male reporting party regarding a fraudulent unemployment claim he received noticed of on June 3rd. He has already contacted the Massachusetts Unemployment Department and notified them he had not filed a claim.

On June 10, 2020 at 5:04 p.m. Officer Harris spoke with a female reporting party who stated that her vehicle window was damaged sometime between 10:00 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Officer Harris inspected the damage and advised the reporting party that it could been a rock that was thrown from a lawn mower or passing vehicle.

On June 10, 2020 at 7:02 p.m. Officer Harris was dispatched to the area of Worcester Street at Minuteman Lane for a report of a male party in a vehicle in the break down lane that was possibly suicidal. The female reporting party informed Officers that the male party was traveling east and almost struck the guardrail, was having difficulty maintaining his lane of travel and at one point his eyes were closed when he was sleeping. She stated she was able to get him to pull over his vehicle and after speaking with him she felt he was suicidal because of statements that he was making. The male party appeared to be intoxicated and was unable to successfully pass some reasonable tests of balance and coordination. While processing the paperwork to tow the vehicle the male party began to make suicidal statements again and attempted to jump into traffic on Worcester Street. The paramedics were called and the male party was transported to the hospital for evaluation. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for OUI Alcohol and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle.

On June 11, 2020 at 8:50 a.m. Officer Mankavech was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Worcester Street near Oakland Street involving a gray Ford F150. As Officer Mankavech spoke with the male party he was not entirely coherent and his speech was mumbled. There was significant damage to the front of the vehicle and the airbags had deployed. A witness stated that while she was at the traffic signal at the intersection the F150 drove around her at a high rate of speed and then crashed into a fence. The paramedics arrived on scene and it was determined that the male party had suffered a seizure while driving. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Marked Lanes Violation. Additionally, an Immediate Threat Report was filed with the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

On June 12, 2020 at 6:20 a.m. Officer Rosenberg was dispatched to a residence for an individual having a manic episode. The female party in question was unable to sleep, was making untruthful allegations against her roommate. She was also making suicidal statements. She was transported to the hospital for a psychological evaluation.

On June 12, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke to a female reporting party who stated there were over $10,000 of fraudulent charges on her PayPal account. The reporting party cancelled her PayPal account and several accounts associated with it. There were several designer items purchased such as Gucci belts, Salvatore Ferragamo Belts, Burberry bets, and men’s designer clothing. The incident is under investigation.

On June 12, 2020 at 6:54 p.m. Officer DeBernardi was dispatched to the area of Highgate Road for a report of an erratic operator. The reporting party stated a Toyota Camry was all over the road, driving at high speeds, drove on his lawn and struck a lamp post destroying it. Officer DeBernardi located the vehicle on Cliff Road near Garden Road traveling in excess of 50 mph in a 30 mph zone. Officer DeBernardi stopped the vehicle and observed there was fresh damage and mud and dirt on the vehicle’s tires. The male operator will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident and No License in Possession.

On July 13, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a male reporting party regarding a fraudulent unemployment claim. He stated the fraudulent claim was filed on May 21st. He has filed a report with the Massachusetts Unemployment Office.

On June 12, 2020 at 11:15 p.m. Officer Dixon spoke with a female reporting party about a hit and run where the driver of the vehicle fled from the scene. The vehicle involved was a red GMC pickup truck. The reporting party stated that she was struck by the GMC while driving on Worcester Street and the vehicle did not stop. She stated it seemed the vehicle was following her and each time she changed lanes the vehicle changed lanes. She stated when the vehicles were approaching Worcester Street near Lexington Road the GMC swerved into her lane striking her bumper. She felt the vehicle had done this intentionally. Officer Dixon identified the driver of the vehicle and he will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Property Damage and Marked Lanes.

On June 12, 2020 at 8:43 p.m. Officer Griffin was dispatched to the concession stand at the Wellesley High School Track and Field for a past breaking and entering. It appeared someone forced entry through a window and there was graffiti located inside. There are no suspects at this time.

On June 13, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Officer DeBernardi spoke with a male party regarding counterfeit Nike sneakers he traded several pairs of shoes for. He explained why he believed they were counterfeit. The reporting party provided Officer DeBernardi with the seller’s phone number. Officer DeBerardi spoke to the seller’s parent who stated the seller was unaware the sneakers were counterfeit as they were purchased online and the items that were traded would be returned.

