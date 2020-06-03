Wellesley Police log: Unemployment fraud reports pour in; Sprague Fields vandalized; ex-tenant taking dumpster liberties

Wellesley, Mass., police report for the week of May 26-30:

Arrests

On March 3, 2020 at 11:30 p.m. Officer DeBernardi was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street. He observed black Toyota sedan traveling at a high rate of speed and confirmed the vehicle’s speed to be 66 mph in a 50 mph zone. He entered the roadway and queried the vehicle’s registration which revealed the registration plates belonged to a Volkswagen sedan and were expired. It was later determined that the Toyota sedan had been stolen in Natick earlier in the day. The vehicle slowed to approximately 25-30 mph and turned right onto Kirkland Circle. The vehicle then turned into the driveway of a residence on Kirkland Circle the passenger of the vehicle exited the vehicle and ignored verbal commands to return to the vehicle. He then fled the area on foot. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. He agreed to speak with officers regarding the stolen vehicle. Officers continued to investigate the incident and were able to positively identify the passenger as a 17-year-old male party. On March 3, 2020 the two male parties had stopped at a store in Framingham. Officers viewed video surveillance footage and were able to identify the juvenile. The juvenile was taken into custody on May 28, 2020. He was transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and released on personal recognizance to a parent.

On May 28, 2020 at 6:23 p.m. Officer Misho was dispatched to a 2-car motor vehicle accident on Worcester Street at Audubon Road. The operator of the 1st vehicle involved indicated that the female operator had side swiped his vehicle. Officer Misho noticed that she was unsteady on her feet, was unaware she had struck the other vehicle and believed she was in Newton. She agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination to determine if she was able to safely operate a motor vehicle. She was unable to successfully pass these tests. She was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

Incidents

The Wellesley Police Department took 24 complaints of fraudulent unemployment filings from residents during the week of May 25th through May 31st.

On May 26, 2020 at 12:27 p.m. Officer Cunningham spoke with a female reporting party who stated she received bank checks in the mail for an account she did not open. She contacted the bank and closed the account. Officer Cunningham advised her to notify the credit reporting bureaus and to monitor her credit for any fraudulent activity.

On May 27, 2020 at 11:32 a.m. Officer Cunningham was dispatched to Central Street for a report of a male party yelling at people. The male party was intoxicated. A family member agreed to assume care for the male party while was under the influence of alcohol.

On May 28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a female reporting party regarding multiple attempts to open fraudulent credit cards using her personal information. She stated there were 7 attempts, all accounts have been closed and her family did not suffer any financial loss. She subscribes to LifeLock and was advised by them to notify the Federal Trade Commission and to file a police report.

On May 29, 2020 at 2:42 a.m. Officer Dennehy was dispatched to the area of Worcester Street for a report of a female party who was making suicidal statements. Officer Dennehy located the female party and the family member who reported the situation. The female party refused to speak with the officers. She was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and the department social worker will be notified of the incident so she can follow up with the family.

On May 29, 2020 at 5:15 a.m. Officer Gerard was dispatched to the Sprague Fields for a report of vandalism. An employee of the Town of Wellesley Facilities Maintenance Department informed Officer Gerard that 3 portable toilets had been turned over on their side. Additionally, the back of the maintenance building was spray painted with initials. There are no suspects.

On May 29, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a resident that wished to turn in an old firearm that the family no longer wished to have in their residence. The firearm was marked for destruction and will be securely stored until it can be properly destroyed.

On May 30, 2020 at 12:13 p.m. Officer Rosenberg spoke with a landlord of a building on Washington Street for a report of illegal dumping of trash. The landlord indicated that a former tenant was utilizing the dumpster behind the apartment complex to dispose of trash. The landlord will issue a letter of no trespass to the former tenant.

