Wellesley protest to take place Fri., June 5, 3pm

* Face masks required. Gloves encouraged.

* Please maintain six feet between you and the next person in line

* Violence of any kind including hate speech, slurs, or derogatory language will not be tolerated

* No driveways or intersections will be blocked

* Feel free to stand in silence or with a sign. No marching in groups

* Safety and preventing the spread of the virus is our top priority. Do not touch or engage physically with anyone. Maintain six feet distance.

* No All Lives Matter signs. If you don’t get it use the world wide web.

Organizer: My name is Leah Fessler, I grew up in Wellesley, went to Upham, WMH, WHS Class of 2011. I attended Middlebury College (2015), and went on to pursue a career in journalism.

