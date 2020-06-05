Wellesley protest to take place Fri., June 5, 3pm

A peaceful protest will take place in Wellesley on Friday, June 5, 3pm. The meeting spot will be in the 467 Washington St. area. Organizer and WHS graduate Leah Fessler says the purpose of the gathering is to speak out and take a stand against white supremacy in Wellesley and other predominantly white suburbs.
Attendees will meet at 467 Washington St. for the socially distanced event, which is taking place in partnership with World of Wellesley.
MORE:
Wellesley unites against injustice
Beyond Wellesley: Natick students demand end to racism and bias in schools
* Face masks required. Gloves encouraged.
* Please maintain six feet between you and the next person in line
* Violence of any kind including hate speech, slurs, or derogatory language will not be tolerated
* No driveways or intersections will be blocked
* Feel free to stand in silence or with a sign. No marching in groups
* Safety and preventing the spread of the virus is our top priority. Do not touch or engage physically with anyone. Maintain six feet distance.
* No All Lives Matter signs. If you don’t get it use the world wide web.
Leave a Reply