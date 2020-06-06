Wellesley protests against white supremacy, police violence

Hundreds of people calling for justice in the death of George Floyd gathered near the Wellesley Police station on Washington Street on Friday afternoon for a protest to end white supremacy and police violence.

Some chanted for a Wellesley police officer who was directing traffic to take a knee, but he stayed focus on his job.

After gathering on the sidewalks, the protestors moved into the street, blocking some cars. The protesters remained silent, many on one knee, to symbolize the 8 minutes and 46 seconds that a Minneapolis cop pinned Floyd to the ground until he died.

An even larger crowd in Wellesley protested injustice on Sunday afternoon, a day after hundreds protested in Natick center.

