Wellesley RDF reopening soon on Sundays

Questions about Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility’s plans for Sunday hours, and the reopening of the reusables area and book area have been piling up in our email inbox like recycling items in our garage.

These are the same questions that the Department of Public Works and RDF have been getting hit with during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which RDF procedures and schedules have changed.

Some residents headed over to the RDF on Sunday after seeing in the paper newsletter emailed to them by the DPW a schedule that included Sunday hours. It turns out that schedule was a bit outdated, but Sunday hours, 11am-3pm, actually are slated to start up again on July 12 (note the RDF is closed this coming Saturday, July 4).

The RDF plans to update its webpage soon.

As for a potential Give & Take reopening this year, the RDF continues to develop a plan, and as part of the DPW’s fiscal year 2021 plan, it’s examining longer-term changes to the RDF. Among near-term considerations regarding a reusables area reopening is the safety of patrons and volunteers, some of whom might be less inclined to work in the area during the health crisis. DPW Director Dave Cohen says the town needs to think of the reusables area like a retail establishment, and follow state rules about social distancing and occupancy. One possibility would be separating the “give” and “take” areas to help improve operations and safety.

It’s likely that you’ll see the book area reopen before the general reusables area, but no timetable for that yet.

One other possible near-term change could be extended hours 1 day a week to handle paint drop-off. This service, usually offered on the first Saturday of the month April through October, has been temporarily discontinued.

