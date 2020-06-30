Wellesley Special Election: Become a Board of Selectmen member for just a few months

Wellesley will hold a Special Election on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to fill a seat on the Board of Selectmen vacated by Jack Morgan, who resigned in May because he was moving out of town.

A new member will be elected in September for a term to expire at the next Annual Town Election on March 2, 2021.

The Special Election will be held in tandem with the Massachusetts State Primary already scheduled for that day.

Interested candidates may pick up nomination papers from the Town Clerk’s Office by appointment only Monday through Friday (note the office is closed Friday, July 3). FIfty signatures of Wellesley registered voters are required for a candidate to be on the ballot for this seat. Nomination papers and signatures are due to the Board of Registrars/Town Clerk’s Office for certification by Tuesday, July 14 at 4:30 p.m.

For questions or to request an appointment for nomination papers, please email [email protected] or call 781-431-1019, extension 2252.

More: