Wellesley summer job solution: Give ’em green shirts

With so many young people losing their summer jobs as lifeguards, camp counselors and more due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town of Wellesley has been brainstorming ideas to put these residents to work.

One solution is a new program, through the Wellesley Youth Commission, will put young people to work in a variety of jobs, some of which hadn’t existed here until the pandemic. This will include staffing the town’s temporary drive-in movie theatre, possibly delivering meals to those in need via new charitable programs, and perhaps working for assorted town departments. The summer workers will be identifiable via their green shirts adorned with program and town logos.

The program is getting an $8,500 infusion from the Community Fund for Wellesley’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, which is also contributing $4,00o more to the ongoing meals program.

