Wellesley to hold public hearing on Verizon cable contract

The Board of Selectmen will hold a virtual public hearing on Monday, June 29, 5pm, to discuss Wellesley’s contract with Verizon cable television.

The hearing is one of two that are required in order for Wellesley to renew its license with Verizon. The Town’s current Verizon license ends in November 2021.

The discussion will be streamed live on Wellesley Public Media and may be watched on television on Comcast channel 8 and Verizon channel 40.

Residents are invited to participate and give input on the Town’s cable TV needs and interests. To take part, please email [email protected] prior to the hearing. Participants will be assigned a number designating the order in which they’ll speak, and a phone number to call where they will be conferenced in to give comments.

Verizon cable TV records and information about the license renewal process are available from the Selectmen’s Office. As Town Hall remains closed to the public, please email [email protected] to request information.

A second public hearing on the Verizon license will be held in September 2020.

Additional tech news—MLP webinar on June 25th

Wellesley’s Municipal Light Plant is hosting a webinar on June 25 from 7-8:30pm to get the word out about plans to mount AT&T small cell antennas on more than 40 poles around town in an effort to boost wireless service. AT&T reps and radiation safety specialist Donald Haes, Jr., will be part of the program, and residents can submit questions in advance to have them addressed before the installation is set to begin this summer. More info here.