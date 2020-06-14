Wellesley town election results: Martin, Mirick win School Committee seats; voters not sold on keeping 7 elementary schools

More than a quarter of active voters cast ballots, most without going to the polls in a Wellesley town election unlike any other due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The election, originally scheduled for March, took place on Saturday at Babson College for all precincts for those who had not voted early.

Catherine Mirick will be a new face on the School Committee, as she and incumbent Melissa Martin earned the two open seats.

The other school-related item on the ballot—a non-binding referendum about whether the town should keep its seven neighborhood elementary school model or consolidate to six—went to those who said “No.” The results: 59% No, 41% Yes.

In other contested races, Beth Sullivan Woods and Tom Ulfelder retained their Board of Selectmen seats. Scott Bender won in a close race vs. Tom Skelly for a one-year seat on the Board of Public Works. Mark Kaplan rolled to a victory in the moderator contest.

Full unofficial results (minus write-in votes) below.

All newly-elected Town officials will be sworn in via Zoom by the Town Clerk this coming week. All new Town Meeting members will be sworn in at the start of the remote 2020 Annual Town Meeting on Monday, June 22.

