Wellesley Village Church invites everybody to gather in solidarity

United in the conviction that Black Lives Matter, that police brutality and racial injustice must end, and that we are called to pray and work for justice and joy for all people.

You are invited to gather safely* in solidarity on the church lawn, sidewalks, church steps and driveway for music, reflection and prayer.

We’ll ring the steeple bells and throw open the sanctuary windows to hear the organ. A focused time of reflection and music will be led from the main steps at 4:15pm.

*Masks are required and physical distance between family groups is expected. Please only come if you feel safe; we will live-stream from Facebook for all those who wish to participate from home.

In partnership with Wellesley Village Church, Congregational Church of Weston, Charles St. AME, clergy, St. Andrews Church, Wellesley Hills Congregational Church, Temple Beth Elohim, Dover UCC, Wellesley UU, St. John/St. Paul Roman Catholic Community, Wellesley Police Department, and Pilgrim Church in Sherborn.