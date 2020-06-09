Wellesley votes on Sat., June 13th

Wellesley’s local election will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2020. In-person voting for ALL precincts will be held 8am – noon at the Babson College Recreation and Athletic Center, 3 Babson College Dr. The college’s new gym is enormous, which will keep social distancing easy, and there is plenty of parking at the site.

Early voting by mail is strongly encouraged.

The last day to return an absentee ballot to Town Hall is June 13 at noon. All mail-in ballots must be returned to Town Hall by noon on June 13. Mail-in ballots will not be accepted at the polls.

There is still time to request a ballot. Please do so by completing the application form, including a signature, and returning it by email to El[email protected], or to the drop box or via mail to Wellesley Town Hall, 525 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA 02482.

Please note that it may take up to 3 or 4 days to travel via USPS.

