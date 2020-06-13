Wellesley votes today—polls open 8am – noon

Wellesley’s local election will take place today (Saturday, June 13, 2020). In-person voting for ALL precincts will be held 8am – noon at the Babson College Recreation and Athletic Center, 3 Babson College Dr.

Residents are being asked to vote for candidates to serve on the Town’s 11 Boards and Committees.

Four of the races are contested — Moderator; Board of Selectmen; Board of Public Works; and School Committee.

For your convenience, here is a link to a round-up of all the Wellesley candidates and their Q&A’s.

In addition, there is a non-binding referendum question on the ballot:

Non-binding referendum question:

Do you believe the Town of Wellesley should keep our current 7 neighborhood elementary school model by rebuilding and/or renovating the Hardy, Hunnewell and Upham Elementary Schools, instead of closing one school and redistricting all of our elementary students into 6 schools? Please vote YES or NO. A YES vote would advise the Town of Wellesley to retain our current neighborhood school model by renovating and/or rebuilding the Hardy, Hunnewell and Upham Elementary Schools. A NO vote would advise the Town of Wellesley to close either Hardy Elementary School or Upham Elementary School, without voter input on which school to close, and to re-district all our town’s elementary students into six schools.

