3 more Wellesley electrical boxes to get artists’ touch: Apply by Aug. 15

Wellesley’s Public Art Committee is so satisfied with the three electrical boxes recently painted by artists that it is seeking candidates to paint three more.

Selected artists for the Electrical Box Art Program will receive a $1,000 stipend, per location, to cover time, transportation, and supplies. The program is open to amateurs and professionals, including art and educational institutions. Full details embedded below, but know submissions must be made by Aug. 15 and selected artists must paint the boxes in the fall before Oct. 31.

Proposals should be positive, original, and colorful and may (but are not required to) reflect the following:

The immediate environment

The character and culture of the Town of Wellesley

The history of the area

Community pride

Creativity

Location of boxes:

Washington Street and Glenn Road.

Crest Road and Linden Street

Central Street and Weston Road

If you have any questions concerning this project, please contact Chief Jack Pilecki at 781-235-0062.

Download (DOCX, Unknown)