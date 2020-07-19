Wellesley Silver Scouts boost awareness about feminine hygiene product needs

Katie Stewart, a seventh grader at Wellesley Middle School, and Eliza Towle, an eighth grader at Carroll School, have earned their Girl Scout Silver Awards by raising awareness of the need for feminine hygiene products for disadvantaged girls and women in Massachusetts.

The scouts recently held a donation drive in front of Roche Bros. in Linden Square for Dignity Matters, a non-profit in Framingham that supplies period protection items to food pantries, including Wellesley Food Pantry.

The scouts explained to more than 45 people that menstrual products are not included in the SNAP benefits for low income or homeless girls and women. Those who stopped at their table learned about H.1959, a bill before the Massachusetts Legislature that would increase access to disposable menstrual products in prisons, homeless shelters, and public schools.

Dignity Matters has an Amazon wish list as well as two Wellesley 24/7 dropoff locations.

Information shared by Sally Webster

