Donations being accepted to fill Wellesley kids’ backpacks

The new Kids Backing Kids nonprofit has kicked off its July/August donation drive to fill backpacks with school supplies for Wellesley elementary school children in need. Supplies requested include crayons, notebook, hand sanitizer and more (complete list embedded below), and monetary donations can be made through the charity’s website.

Kids Backing Kids will provide the backpacks and the volunteers to organize and stuff the backpacks with supplies. Backpacks then will be given to local K-6 schools, the Wellesley Housing Authority, and Wellesley Youth Commission for distribution.

Supplies can be dropped off at 165 Linden St. in Wellesley (next to Talbots in Linden Square) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays July 29 through Aug. 26.

