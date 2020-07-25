Fast time at Wellesley High School track for distance running star Elle Purrier

Wellesley High School has established itself in recent years as one of the state’s top cross country and track & field schools, so it’s only natural that American distance running pro Elle Purrier would pick the local track to run a 1,500 meter time trial on Friday. A group of Purrier’s teammates were on hand to push her, and they took pics with some of the high school students who were there.

Purrier, who smashed the American indoor mile for women at the Millrose Games earlier this year in 4:16.85, zipped around the local track in just over 4:01, according to our track snoop. The 1,500 is about 9/10ths of a mile in distance.

