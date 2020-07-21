The Swellesley Report

Here’s the Wellesley drive-in movie registration info you’ve been looking for

Drive-in, MovieWellesley’s Recreation Department and Youth Commission has released its mobile movie schedule and reservation system information for perhaps the town’s most anticipated event of the summer (due to some sort of licensing rules, the town isn’t allowed to call this a drive-in movie theatre).

The schedule will run from July 27-Aug. 31, and movies will be shown at the Tailby parking lot (commuter rail lot) in Wellesley Square. The first night is set aside for first responders.

Only Wellesley residents are allowed to reserve spots at the movies, which are offered free of charge. Families can only reserve a spot at one movie per week, and must pre-register no more than fivee days in advance. Movies will start at 8:45pm, and attendees are requested to show up by 8:15pm. Attendees should review the rules (FYI, no restrooms) ahead of time.

Registration opens Thursday at 9am the week before movies, so mark your calendar for July 23.

Movie Schedule

Date Movie
Monday, July 27 Knives Out – First Responders Night
Tuesday, July 28 Minions
Wednesday, July 29 Hunger Games
Tuesday, August 4 Trolls
Wednesday, August 5 Great Escape
Tuesday, August 11 Shrek
Wednesday, August 12 Jurassic Park
Tuesday, August 18 Missing Link
Wednesday, August 19 Harriet
Tuesday, August 25 Sing
Wednesday, August 26 Mean Girls
Monday, August 31
Knives Out 

