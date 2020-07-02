Holiday and summer schedules for Wellesley RDF, Town Hall, Libraries, and more

Most Town of Wellesley departments will be closed on Friday, July 3 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

The exception is the Recycling and Disposal Facility (RDF), which will be open Fri., July 3, 7am – 3:45pm. The RDF will be closed Sat., July 4.

While Town buildings remain closed to the public, staff is available during business hours to help customers online, by phone or by email.

Summer hours for Town departments – Mon., July 6 – Tues., Sept. 8, 2020

Beginning July 6 through Labor Day many departments will follow a summer schedule. Those hours are:

Monday – Thursday, 8am – 4:30pm

Friday, 8am – noon

Extended Tuesday hours WILL NOT be in place this summer.

Town Hall will close at noon on the following Fridays: July 10, July 17, July 24, July 31

August 7, August 14, August 21, August 28, September 4 Library services The Wellesley Free Library’s main building, and the Fells and Hills branches currently are closed. Drop boxes are open to accept returns at the main branch only, 530 Washington St. Contactless curbside pickup of library materials is available at the main branch only.

Call 781-235-1610 for reference and library information. Recycling and Disposal Facility The Recycling and Disposal Facility (RDF) will be open on Friday, July 3 but will be closed on Saturday, July 4. Sunday hours for the RDF will resume on Sunday, July 12, 10am – 3pm RDF hours: Monday – Wednesday, 7am – noon

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 7am – 3:45pm

Sunday (starting July 12th), 10am – 3pm Please check the Town website for specific hours for the Department of Public Works and the Municipal Light Plant.