Letter to the editors: ‘Let’s follow the rules in 2020’

Dear Friends,

Every person who lives in Massachusetts can be proud that our state has gone from having one of the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States to one of the lowest. It took lots of sacrifice and time and commitment to ourselves and our neighbors to get where we are today.

This great accomplishment is the reason we can now slowly open up our local economy again. No matter where we stand politically, we have accomplished something significant together here in Massachusetts that very few states can match.

Sadly, however, I have noticed that many of us have begun to take to the sidewalks and paths of Wellesley without masks and without social distancing. We are all feeling fatigued by the rules and restrictions on our freedoms but it is clear from what is happening in Texas, Florida and other states that when we disregard the rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we only hurt ourselves and delay re-openings or even worse, cause a surge and re-closings.

That is why I am reaching out to you, my neighbors, friends, and parents of the same to wear a mask and ensure there is 6’ between you and those you see running, walking, or biking outside. When we breathe heavily within a foot or two of others, we are telling them we don’t care what happens to them or whether there is another surge or lockdown.

I agree we all have the right to do what we want, and we all want to enjoy everything life has to offer. And, it isn’t always fun to follow the rules. But this is no hoax. During World War II, Americans didn’t get tired of fighting until the end. Even though they paid dearly in human lives, their determination outweighed the price. Let’s all step up and do the right thing like they did. It’s not that hard, it’s the right thing to do, and it will get us out of this mess faster. Please, from one neighbor to another, let’s follow the rules in 2020. It won’t be for forever if we do. See you on the trails.

Susan Glynn

Wellesley Resident