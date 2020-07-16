Odessa Sanchez announces candidacy for Wellesley Board of Selectmen

Wellesley will hold a Special Election on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to fill a seat on the Board of Selectmen vacated by Jack Morgan, who resigned in May because he was moving out of town.

A new member will be elected in September for a term to expire at the next Annual Town Election on March 2, 2021.

In an email to The Swellesley Report, Odessa Sanchez has announced her candidacy for the seat. Sanchez says:

As your Town Selectman, I would like to voice real concerns and change for people of all colors in Wellesley. I would like to share the legislative process for a section of the town that I feel has been left out of the conversations. I would add my thoughts and fairness to hear multiple viewpoints and use my collaborative skills to create common understanding.

A few town issues that resonate with me include:

Women and Girl’s Empowerment

Playfield Accessibility/Lights

Marathon Events that include a broader base of community

Transportation options for getting in/out/around Wellesley

Economic stability for young people

School building development and safety

Historic appreciation and inclusive celebrating of all Wellesley people and places

What makes Wellesley a unique place?

The people, the landscapes, the energy, and our movements…..all of this and more needs to be honored and shared equally. Our town organizations and legislature should be open, transparent and representative of everyone, equally. I think it’s also time to consider how we care for and involve our elderly community. Let’s start engaging the elderly with young residents who are linked in remotely during this pandemic period. I would support ideas like “Virtual Visits”, benefiting both groups immensely at a time we all could use human interaction.

I want to support opportunities for students and parents with diverse backgrounds to have more leadership roles in Wellesley. Our school PTO’s and our Student Leadership positions should represent the inclusive Wellesley we imagine. I would meet with parent-teacher organizations to start those conversations and brainstorm ideas for change and reflection.

My background includes:

Fiske PTO secretary

3-yearDance Chair WMS PTO

WHS Head Cheer Coach 2015- present

Teen Center and Girl Power Workshop Volunteer

International Women’s Day through Wellesley Women’s Initiative

Wellesley Celebration Committee Chair Member

I’ve been a Wellesley resident for over 12 years and I have an outstanding record of service and volunteerism, and I’ve never been reluctant to express my passion for an issue. Recently I experienced a deliberate attempt to silence my right as a citizen to speak freely about an issue of great concern. I chose to run for Board of Selectmen because I believe everyone has the right to have a voice in our neighborhoods and communities. I will continue to advocate for my rights and the rights of others. Your Voice Matters!

I would be honored to serve you on the Board of Selectmen.

Odessa Sanchez

Barton Rd