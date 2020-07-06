Preparing your elementary school child for Fall 2020

SPONSORED POST: While Wellesley school officials begin planning to reopen elementary schools, Wise Education is helping families get their children back on track. Wise is the first online tutoring program just for elementary school students.

Research shows that the average child will return to school this fall 7-12 months behind where they would have been before the COVID-19 disruption. On average, children will experience a loss of 30% of learning in reading & writing and 50% in math.

Wise Education, founded by Wellesley residents, offers a practical solution for parents.

Teachers: We all want the best for our elementary school children so Wise built a team of experienced, passionate educators with master’s degrees and state certification.

Matchmaking: Based on each child’s interests and learning style, Wise finds the best teacher fit on its team. Your child then works exclusively with this teacher.

Curriculum: To start, Wise assesses each child against Common Core Standards and builds a highly personalized lesson plan to support each student.

Classes: All virtual, all 1-on-1 and always live. No parental involvement needed during instruction, but parents can expect ongoing communication and outcome tracking.

Program: Affordable and highly flexible for families in these uncertain times — packs of 5, 10 and 20 classes that fit easily into a family’s schedule.

Programs for students entering K-5 start at $500. As a reader of the Swellesley Report, please use promo code “SWELLESLEY” for 10% off any Wise class pack.

For questions, more information or to get started, please visit Wise online. Call or text: 617-679-7877. Or send an email to: [email protected].