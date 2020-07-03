The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Storm tries to take down Wellesley Town Hall

by Leave a Comment

A quick but destructive storm moved through Wellesley on Thur. evening. Strong winds took down trees in neighborhoods throughout the area, including Town Hall. During a Fri. morning walk, we spied a sugar maple on the east side of Town Hall that had dropped a major limb which glanced the 137-year-old historic building, covering the exterior air conditioner compressor unit. There did not appear to be damage to the building. Within minutes of our phone call, a couple of DPW workers were on the scene to assess the damage. As they made plans to remove the limbs, I asked if the rest of the tree would have to come down. “Not today….,” was the wary answer, lest he be dealing with a rabid tree hugger.

Wellesley Town Hall, damaged tree
The massive sugar maple on the duck pond side of Town Hall gave up a couple of major limbs on Thur. night.
Wellesley Town Hall, damaged tree
The tree was clearly diseased as evidenced by the rot from the inside.

Wellesley Town Hall, damaged tree

Wellesley Town Hall, damaged tree
The air conditioner compressor unit was covered by downed branches. “Looks like a fire hazard that could have caused some serious problems on a long holiday weekend, ” I suggested to DPW workers. Golly, it was a good thing I called. I shifted from foot to foot, waiting for my medal. It was not forthcoming.

Wellesley Town Hall, damaged tree

Wellesley Town Hall, damaged tree
I’ll miss this grand old sugar maple. But when one tree falls, that’s the perfect opportunity to plant two in its place. I’m already crafting my email to town horticulturist Cricket Vlass with my suggestions.

MORE:

Storm brings Father’s Day gifts of downed trees

Mother Nature whacks Wellesley trees

Waban arches part of Wellesley post-storm clean up

print
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square, Wellesley, Sweetgreen
Newton-Wellesley Sports Medicine
Seaview Road