Storm tries to take down Wellesley Town Hall

A quick but destructive storm moved through Wellesley on Thur. evening. Strong winds took down trees in neighborhoods throughout the area, including Town Hall. During a Fri. morning walk, we spied a sugar maple on the east side of Town Hall that had dropped a major limb which glanced the 137-year-old historic building, covering the exterior air conditioner compressor unit. There did not appear to be damage to the building. Within minutes of our phone call, a couple of DPW workers were on the scene to assess the damage. As they made plans to remove the limbs, I asked if the rest of the tree would have to come down. “Not today….,” was the wary answer, lest he be dealing with a rabid tree hugger.

MORE:

Storm brings Father’s Day gifts of downed trees

Mother Nature whacks Wellesley trees

Waban arches part of Wellesley post-storm clean up