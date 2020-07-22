Sunset Sale — your handy guide to summer bargains in Wellesley

SPONSORED POST: Local merchants across Wellesley are banding together to bring you some fun this summer. It’s called Sunset Sale, sponsored by The Wellesley Square Merchants’ Association. Local businesses are serving up great deals and special offers for all. Timing is everything. Sunset Sale happens every Thursday, 4pm – 7pm, throughout the summer months.

Sunset Sale offers great opportunities to shop Wellesley first, stroll around Wellesley Square, and get out and about for a few hours.

SHOPPING: Multiple merchants throughout Wellesley will offer great savings…some inside and some out on the sidewalks, perfect for before or after dining at our many great restaurants. Whether you’re looking for toys, clothing, books, home decor, handbags, and more, merchants will be on the sidewalks with deep discounts on great stuff.

PARKING: Take advantage of the free metered parking through August at all 2-hour street meters, courtesy of the Town of Wellesley. Look for the bagged meters. Please be mindful of your time. Cars parked at bagged street meters will be ticketed after two hours. Parking fees continue to apply at all 4-hour street meters.

FOOD: Catch dinner at one of Wellesley’s many restaurants.

For more information, go to ShopWellesleySquare.

Wellesley merchants participating in the Sunset Sale:

Check with each merchant for details of their specials.



Anderson’s Jewelers

Bach 2 Rock

Bella Santé Hair Salon

Clever Hand Gallery

Club Pilates Wellesley

DePrisco Jewelers

E.A. Davis

European Manor

Faber Rug Co.

Fiorella’s Wellesley

Isabel Harvey

London Harness

Luxotic Nails

Lyn Evans

Pure Barre Wellesley

StretchLab Wellesley

Talbots

TUMI Wellesley

Wellesley Books

Wellesley Holiday Boutique