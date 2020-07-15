Time for Wellesley to dig out those reusable bags

Reusable bags are back, baby.

We’ve amassed quite a collection of single-use paper and plastic bags in our home since March 25, when the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) temporarily suspended the use of reusable bags due to COVID-19 concerns. One day the well-trained shoppers of Wellesley could be seen with an armload of canvas totes, or well-worn paper bags on perhaps the last grocery run of their lives before making that final trip to the RDF for recycling. The next day, those bags were banished to the back of the trunk for the foreseeable future.

Health officials have since determined there is a low risk of contracting COVID-19 from resuable bags, so we can all pull those sacks out of obscurity and once again go about the business of saving the planet.