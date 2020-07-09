“Wake Up, Wellesley” discussion to be held via YouTube, July 14th

“Wake Up, Wellesley,” the third of four conference-style discussions on racism in Wellesley, will consist of a Zoom webinar broadcast live to YouTube via this channel, Tuesday, July 14, at 6pm. Audience members may contribute insights, advice, and support through the chat function. Community members may also register to be participants in the webinar. All are welcome including Wellesley residents; town government members; and the public school community.

The forum, titled Where Do We Go From Here?, will feature experts, educators, and allies at the forefront of “Wake Up Wellesley’s” national anti-racist efforts and will focus on identifying systemic changes that can make Wellesley a community that attracts, rather than repels, individuals of color and minority groups.

Some topics covered will be: drawing up a community action plan; how to tap resources to further an anti-racist trajectory; and prioritizing actions.

WHAT: “Wake Up, Wellesley” panel discussion, Part 3 of 4

DATE: Tuesday, July 14, 2020

TIME: 6pm

From the organizers:

“Wake Up, Wellesley”, led by Liliana Sydorenko and Kayla Reid, is a series of online conference-style discussions on racism in Wellesley, intended to illuminate the injustices and microaggressions that permeate various dimensions of our children’s and our neighbors’ everyday lives. We hope to incite a collaborative effort among our community members in developing an action plan for eradicating racism in our town.