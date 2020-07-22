The Swellesley Report

Wellesley affordable housing unit lottery applications now available

While most of the new Fieldstone Way development on Rte. 135 consists of $1M-plus townhomes, the town required the developer to set aside 11 units as affordable for those with lower-than-median income for the area. Seven of those affordable units, including 1-3 bedrooms, are now being made available via a lottery.

Fieldstone Way

Interested buyers are encouraged to apply by Sept. 15, 2020 for an upcoming lottery.

Preference will be given for first-time homebuyers, family size and local preference. Applicants given a local preference include current residents of Wellesley; municipal employees of Wellesley; employees of Wellesley businesses; and households with children attending Wellesley schools, such as METCO students.

 

