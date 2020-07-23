Wellesley Business Buzz: Laurel Grove opens in Wellesley Square; Linden Square backing kids; Hometown Weekly hiatus; Wellesley resident on hospital board

Our round-up of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Laurel Grove opens on Central St.

Laurel Grove, a home decor and gifts shop with a farmhouse/vintage design aesthetic, has opened at the former Wears Woody location at 35 Central St.

What owners Michelle and Isabelle Palmer are most excited about right now: their summery scented candles; fern bowls; throw pillows, throw rugs, afghan throws — heck, why not throw down what you’re doing right now and head over there?

Check their Facebook for hours.

Sunset Sale in Wellesley on summer Thursdays

Over 20 Wellesley merchants in Wellesley Square and Linden Square are banding together to bring shoppers some fun this summer. It’s called Sunset Sale, and it happens every Thursday, 4pm – 7pm. We stopped by for the first one and found doors flung open to invite customers inside, as well as sidewalk sales with deep discounts.

The next Sunset Sale will take place on Thur., July 23rd.

Here’s a list of participating stores and services.

Linden Square backing Kids Backing Kids

Linden Square is serving as the main drop-off point for the new Kids Backing Kids nonprofit. Linden Square is providing free space, an exterior banner, street signage, and online support, too, in the name of helping to supply kids in need with backpacks full of necessities.

Supplies can be dropped off at 165 Linden St. in Wellesley (next to Talbots in Linden Square) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays July 29 through Aug. 26.

Longtime Wellesley resident elected to Emerson Hospital’s board

Dr. John A. Libertino, a urologist with Emerson Urology Associates, has been elected to Emerson Hospital’s Board of Directors.

Prior to joining Emerson in 2016 as Chair of the Urology Department, Dr. Libertino held several senior positions at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, including CEO and Chairman, Chairman of the Division of Surgery, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and Director of the Sophia Gordon Cancer Center. He is board-certified in urology and surgery, and has treated patients for more than five decades.

Hometown Weekly hiatus in Wellesley

Perhaps you’ve noticed that Hometown Weekly, the local newspaper that usually shows up for free in your mail, has been nowhere to be seen of late. Indeed, Hometown Weekly has suspended publication of its Wellesley editions only for now in light of the pandemic, but plans to start it back up again once things settle down.