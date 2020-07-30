Wellesley Business Buzz: Nominate influential business people of color; August Interiors making move; kidney care coming; Orangetheory’s back; Anything’s Possible for LINX

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

The Newton-Needham Regional Chamber this fall will publish a list of the 50 Most Influential Business People of Color, and is seeking nominations until Sept. 4

“Our goal is to showcase the individuals and employers who are making a positive contribution to the economic and social fabric of our west suburban businesses and nonprofits,” according to the pitch.

To qualify, nominees must work and/or sit on a board of a business or nonprofit that is physically located in Newton, Needham, Watertown, Waltham, Wellesley, Natick or Framingham.

August Interiors making its move

<

Appropriately enough, August Interiors is moving from 568 Washington St., in Wellesley to a much roomier spot at 320 Washington St., to start the month of August.

New signage has been approved and should be installed over the next 2 weeks for the first floor space. It is not a retail establishment, but a design studio to run their business and meet with clients.

Deborah Berger, a longtime Wellesley resident, and business partner Lauren Hamilton launched August Interiors last year as an expansion of Maven Design, which Berger started in 2007, and in conjunction with Hamilton’s Montage Studio in Boston (Montage continues to operate out of the Montage Boston furniture store on Arlington Street).

Berger and Hamilton work together on all projects. “We focus on interiors that embrace liveable sophistication and a lighthearted elegance,” Berger says.

Business is strong and getting stronger, says Berger, when asked about whether people might be thinking more about interior design while stuck in their homes during the pandemic. She cites “a growing appreciation for the comfort and safety of home.”

Kidney care coming to Wellesley

Fresenius Kidney Care will be leasing 8,000 sq. ft. at 981 Worcester Street in Wellesley to provide outpatient kidney care, dialysis and office operations. Newmark Knight Frank negotiated the leasing deal with CEA Group.

Orangetheory to reopen

Orangetheory Fitness in Wellesley Square has announced plans to reopen on Monday, Aug. 3. The gym is promising to go above and beyond required. Patrons are encouraged to use the app to book classes and contact the manager if you have any questions: [email protected]

LINX Theater’s upcoming season theme: ‘Anything’s Possible!’

The upcoming LINX Theater season will explore the theme “Anything’s Possible!” as a way to create a sense of optimism and exploration in the students, ages 3 – grade 12. The season will open with an Anything’s Possible Festival in late fall to give students an early performance opportunity. What will students perform after only a few months of class? Anything’s possible! For a Broadway Theater class, their performance might look like a musical review. A Recreational Theater class may present a one-act play. The show itself will be much less important than the experience of finding chemistry among classmates and exploring performance options.

In November, students will launch into the headline titles of the season—Seussical JR, The Wizard of Oz, and Jack and the Beanstalk. Dr. Seuss’ mantra to “Think and wonder and dream far and wide as you dare!” will carry into all of our classrooms as we ask our students to stretch as artists. For example, performers will be challenged to find the depth in their character’s

silliness instead of focusing only on comedic value. Our instruction and rehearsals will also weave in lessons that go beyond the stage such as considering the humanity of characters even when we don’t agree with their actions, recognizing the value of hard work, exploring what it means to have curiosity, and building tolerance.

LINX Theater is offering both in-person and virtual classes in our 2020-21 season to make learning theater arts safe and accessible to all families. All classes will have small class sizes—for safety and to ensure individual attention for every student.

Registration for our 2020-21 season opens on Tuesday, August 18th. As Glinda so aptly says in The Wizard of Oz, “You’ve always had the power my dear, you just had to learn it for yourself.” We are excited that our 2020-21 season will guide students to find

new strength in who they are and what they are capable of.

LINX is in its fifteen year of operation providing premier classes and camps from its offices at 141 Linden Street in Wellesley, MA. For more information about LINX Theater, visit http://www.linxtheater.com or call 781-235-3210.